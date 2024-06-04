PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for June 2024 Now Available - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment have released the the PlayStation Plus monthly games for June 2024. The games will be available starting on Tuesday, June 4.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games are SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake for the PS5 and PS4, AEW: Fight Forever for the PS5 and PS4, and Streets of Rage 4 for the PS5 and PS4.

Alongside the Monthly Games lineup, PlayStation revealed new game Catalog titles for Extra and Premium members, PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation 2 Classics Catalog titles for Premium members, and more.

Read details on the games below:

PlayStation Plus Content Offerings

We’d like to share with you some fantastic news about the PlayStation Plus offerings available during the Days of Play celebration, which includes bonus Game Catalog titles, PS VR2 titles, new PS2 titles and more. Let’s take a look below.

Monthly Games for June

(Available for all PlayStation Plus members on June 4 as part of our regular monthly offering)

To start off, here’s the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for June.

SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake

AEW Fight Forever

Streets of Rage 4

Also, just wanted to give a quick reminder that EA Sports FC 24 (part of May’s Monthly Games lineup) will be available until June 18, so you still have time to redeem this title if you haven’t already done so.

On June 3, all PlayStation Plus members will also be able to download a Roblox Pack that includes an avatar for Felix Freezebeard the Yeti.

Bonus titles for Game Catalog, Classic Catalog, PS VR2 and a Game Trial

Here are the bonus titles we are releasing during the Days of Play celebration ahead of our normal release schedule, which include additions to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog*, Classics Catalog*, PS VR2 bonus games and a Game Trial*. Don’t forget to check back later this month for our regular Game Catalog announcement to see the full June lineup. Enjoy!

PS VR2 games

(Available on June 6 for Premium members)

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Walkabout Mini Golf

Synth Riders

Before Your Eyes

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2

PS2 games

(Available in Classics Catalog on June 11 for Premium members)

Tomb Raider Legend

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus

PS4 and PS5 games

(Available in Game Catalog on the specified dates for Extra and Premium members)

Dredge | PS4, PS5 (available May 29)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 | PS4 (available May 31)

Cricket 24 | PS4, PS5 (available June 5)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition | PS4, PS5 (available June 7)

Game Trial

(Available on May 29 for Premium members)

WWE 2K24 | PS4, PS5

Days of Play Activities

During Days of Play, we want you to join in on all the activities we have planned to bring you unique rewards while playing. Here’s a look at some of the activities planned for this year’s celebration. You can find more details about activities you can take part in on the Days of Play 2024 web page.

Days of Play Community Challenge

We’re bringing three exciting new challenges, where PlayStation players will work together to reach community goals to unlock exclusive PlayStation Stars rewards. PlayStation Plus members will get a unique reward for participating.

Find more details about these challenges on the Days of Play 2024 web page, and check in daily to see how you’re contributing alongside your fellow players.

PlayStation Stars Campaigns

We’ll have special PlayStation Stars Campaigns during Days of Play with new Digital Collectibles to earn. Be on the lookout for a new display case as well to showcase your Digital Collectibles.

There will also be exclusive PlayStation Stars Campaigns for PlayStation Plus members to look forward to that are focused on the titles available through PlayStation Plus during Days of Play, such as Dredge and EA Sports FC 24.

Esports Tournament for PlayStation Plus Members

For PlayStation Plus members, there will be a brand new event from PlayStation Tournaments: the Days of Play Cup for EA Sports FC 24. PlayStation Plus members and EA Sports FC 24 fans will have a chance to show off their skills on the pitch and reap the rewards.

The fun starts with qualifiers — available from June 1 to June 9. Qualifier participants will earn a PlayStation Stars EA Sports FC 24 Digital Collectible and an in-game PlayStation FC 24 kit just for joining. Winners will score a one-month PlayStation Plus Premium voucher code, and an invite to join Playoffs. From there, the top 16 Playoff finishers will win FC Points, or a share of $1500 in cash prizes.

Competitors in select North American and European regions will automatically be eligible to win exciting prizes, including a DualSense Edge controller, Pulse Elite wireless headset, and PlayStation Portal remote player. For those who make the Playoffs, you’ll have a chance to win a trip for two to the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final in Munich. For the full rules and tournament details head to the Competition Center.

And if you plan to be in the U.K. on May 30 through June 2, join us at the UEFA Champions League Fan Festival across London. Enjoy some incredible PlayStation experiences including a PlayStation Giant Pinball and Giant Claw Machines for the chance to win a range of prizes.

PlayStation Offers

We’ve got a lot of great promotions to make your play more remarkable. Below are some of the Days of Play offers from PlayStation Gear store, PlayStation Store, direct from PlayStation or local retailers.

Direct from PlayStation and Participating Retailers

Here are some of the hardware promotions available in select regions starting May 29 – June 12. Be sure to check direct.playstation.com (available in select markets) and participating local retailers, as offers and promotion dates may vary by region. Check out the Days of Play 2024 page for updates on local offerings.

$50 off PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition

$100 off PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle

$20 off select titles including: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 The Last of Us Part II Remastered MLB The Show 24 MLB The Show 24: The Negro Leagues Edition Rise of the Ronin



