Rusty Rabbit Releases September 24 for PS5 and PC - News

/ 370 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher NetEase Games and developer Nitro Plus announced side-scrolling action adventure game, Rusty Rabbit, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on September 24. Pre-orders on the PlayStation Store will open on June 4 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm UK.

View the story trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Story

Thousands of years after humans left this planet, it was rabbits who inherited it…

Stamp is an old and eccentric cute rabbit who likes to spend his days piloting his trusty mech "Junkster", collecting junk throughout the ruins of this frozen world、until one day, he discovers clues about his missing daughter… Dig deeper in these ruins to unfold the mysteries surrounding this world!

Gameplay

Experience exhilarating action and mystery as you dig ever deeper into the giant ruins! Follow Stamp as he pilots his trusty mech “Junkster” to smash enemies and blocks in the ruins and find treasure.

"Smash and Dash" Your Way Through Mazelike Ruins

With your mech's ninja-like speed and mobility, explore the ruins by smashing through blocks, and loot any treasure that awaits!

RPG-Like Progression and Customization

Upgrade your mech with parts and materials collected from within the ruins! Improve Stamp's skills through intense battles with enemies guarding treasures!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles