Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Teaser Trailer Released - News

/ 158 Views

by, posted 35 minutes ago

Publisher Marvelous and developer First Studio have released the teaser trailer for Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion. The platforms and a release window will be announced at a later date.

View the teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles