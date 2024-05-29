Akimbot Releases This Summer for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher PLAION and developer Evil Raptor announced the action adventure platformer, Akimbot, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam this Summer.

View the release window trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Gear up for robot mayhem, action, and adventure!

In this 3D, action adventure platformer, play as Exe, an outlaw robot with his unexpected sidekick, Shipset, as you blast your way through armies of robots, control spaceships and forge your own path on a mission to save the universe from impending doom! Set in a science-fiction world where only robots exist, travel the galaxy and experience non-stop robot mayhem and explosive action!

Their journey begins the way many great stories do—with a prison break.

Out of this World Environments

Discover stunning and colorful environments across the galaxy as you embark on an explosion-filled adventure that will have you jumping, blasting, and driving your way across an unpredictable universe to never-before-seen planets. Explore unique atmospheres, terrains, and inhabitants in each planet and spacetime you find throughout your journey.

Fight Through Time and Space

Join our two outlaw robots, Exe and Shipset, on an electrifying race against Evilware, a former scientist set on causing chaos. Amidst an intergalactic war, they must uncover the truth, meeting a cast of crazy companions along the way. Their mission: step up as heroes and save the galaxy from destruction.

Robots, Action, and Explosions

Fight as a space gunner and blast robots back to infinity! Our unlikely heroes will have to hone their skills and build-up their arsenal in preparation to destroy diverse robot armies. From Evilware’s devilish Abyssal aquatic army and more, optimize your fighting style thanks to a varied arsenal of weapons in real-time battles and space fights.

Gear Up and Customize Your Arsenal

Upgrade Exe’s artillery as you fight against diverse armies using a variety of high-powered weapons! Gain Botcoins throughout your adventure by destroying the environment and finding hidden crates. Then spend all your hard-earned coins in the available in-game shops to unlock and mod special weapons!

Jump, Dash, and Roll into an Action-Packed Adventure

Jumps, dashes, grappling, and wallruns? That’s only the start! As a classic 3D platformer, Akimbot will make use of all the tools in your arsenal to navigate across the universe. Exploit your dash to cover short distances in no time or use your turbo-charged propulsion system for an extra double jump boost!

Hold on to your circuits and get ready for an action-packed adventure as you join Exe on this riveting journey across the universe to save the Algorithm. Akimbot promises an entertaining, high-octane experience for all players!

