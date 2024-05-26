Homeworld 3 Debuts in 7th on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Homeworld 3 has debuted in seventh place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 19, 2024.

Grand Theft Auto V has shot up the charts from seventh to first place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is up five spots to second place, while NBA 2K24 and Assassin's Creed Mirage re-entered the top 10 in third and fourth places, respectively.

Fallout 4 dropped two spots to fifth place, Risk of Rain 2 re-entered the charts in sixth place, and V Rising fell seven spots to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III NBA 2K24 Assassin's Creed Mirage Fallout 4 Risk of Rain 2 Homeworld 3 - NEW V Rising Red Dead Redemption 2 EA Sports FC 24

