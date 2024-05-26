EA Sports FC 24 Tops the UK Retail Charts in Slow Week - Sales

EA Sports FC 24 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending May 18, 2024.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Hogwarts Legacy remained in second and third places, respectively. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Football Manager 2024 re-entered the charts in fourth and eighth places, respectively.

The Sims 4: For Rent is up four spots to fifth place, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder is down one spot sixth place. Minecraft is down from sixth to seventh place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down five spots to ninth place, and Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

EA Sports FC 24 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Hogwarts Legacy Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate The Sims 4: For Rent Minecraft Super Mario Bros. Wonder Football Manager 2024 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V

