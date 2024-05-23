PuzzMiX Headed to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on May 24 - News

Inti Creates announced the puzzle game, PuzzMiX, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on May 24.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in April.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

In PuzzMiX, players will control falling 'Lola Pods' to merge pairs into increasingly larger types. As the Lola Pods get bigger and bigger, the player will earn bigger scores as the chaos becomes even harder to control. Online leaderboards are included to show off the best Lola MiXers around the world.

When players earn a certain amount of score, they’ll unlock a new song from Lola herself to listen to during the game. 19 vocal tracks are included in addition to one instrumental background music.

