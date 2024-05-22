Helldivers 2 Studio Wants to be the Next 'From Software or Blizzard' While Remaining Independent - News

Arrowhead Game Studios chief creative officer Johan Pilestedt in an interview with GamesIndustry said they want to remain an independent company and wants the studio to turn into the next From Software or Blizzard Entertainment.

"We pride ourselves on being an independent studio," Pilestedt said. "We have to see what the future holds, but there’s nothing in the plans where we want to be acquired by somebody. I want to see how high we can fly. And bringing Shams on board, we have a good potential to realize that future of turning into the next From Software or Blizzard."

Arrowhead developed Helldivers 2 with Sony Interactive Entertainment publishing the game. The game has been a huge success having sold over 12 million units in 12 weeks and even surpassing God of War Ragnarök to become the fastest selling PlayStation title of all time.

Pilestedt is a founder of the studio and was the CEO, but has now stepped down to be the new CCO. Shams Jorjani, who has 12 years of leadership roles at Paradox Interactive, has been named as the new CEO of the company.

Jorjani in the same interview stated, "The goal of the studio is to make really great co-op games. We really want to turn Arrowhead into a flagship studio, where people who want to make these kind-of games say to themselves: ‘I want to work at Arrowhead’. When we were growing up, we really wanted to work at Blizzard, it was one of the bucket list places to work at. I think Arrowhead has the potential to be that.

"But that doesn’t mean we have to be a 500-person company. In fact, a 500-person company is quite painful in a lot of ways. We will see growth, but growth as a means to an ends, not as an end itself. We don’t have plans to go public. None of those shenanigans. Measured growth that allows us to make amazing game and be a good place to work."

Pilestedt added, "We don’t run the business for monetary gain. The humbleness and the desire to just make great games is the only reason we exist."

