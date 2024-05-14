Helldivers 2 Sales Top 12 Million Units, Fastest Selling PlayStation Title Ever - Sales

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Arrowhead Game Studios announced Helldivers 2 has sold over 12 million units as of May 5, 2024. This is through its first 12 weeks available.

Sony Interactive Entertainment interim CEO Hiroki Totoki, revealed Helldivers 2 surpassed a record set by God of War Ragnarök to become the fastest selling PlayStation title of all time.

The game is also Sony's biggest PC title to date and contributed a significant amount to the sales and profits for Sony Interactive Entertainment for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

Helldivers 2 released for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on February 8.

