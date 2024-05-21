Downward Enhanced Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Plug in Digital and developer Caracal Games have announced post-apocalyptic first-person parkour platformer, Downward Enhanced, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch on June 4.

Downward originally released for PC via Steam in July 2017. Existing owners of the game will be able to upgrade to Downward Enhanced with a free update to the game.

The last journey begins…

Downward will let you set off on humanity's final adventure, to seek out an explanation for the apocalypse that changed the Earth as we know it.

Taking advantage of parkour techniques and of the mysterious power you are given, you will traverse astonishing and dangerous ruins of past civilizations, all to find the legendary artifacts meant to control the deadly calamities that came to this world.

You won't be alone in this, but what can you do? This world is not for humans anymore…

Parkour

Experience challenging first-person parkour action throughout ruins of past, jump, slide, hang… Collect experience to upgrade your character's stats and powers, and use it to your advantage combining them with your parkouring skills to face Ancient Guardians waking up, within one goal: end your journey.

Explore and Discover

Nothing is served on a platter, freely explore an open-world and enjoy breathtaking landscapes, to reach secret places, collect useful items and hidden treasures. Seek out for an explanation to the world changing around you and the reason humankind has been annihilated. The end of the story will depend on what path you took, the treasure you collected, and the way you explored this apocalyptic world…

"The Coming"

When three stray planets mysteriously begin to orbit the Earth's atmosphere, it spells death, disaster, and the end of an era. Rising from this fall is beyond the question. The only way forward…

…is Downward.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

