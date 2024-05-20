Rumor: Xbox Has Greenlit the Next Game From Ninja Theory - News

Ninja Theory will be releasing its next game - Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - tomorrow, and Windows Central is reporting the next game from the studio has already been greenlit.

This new game is not the already announced Project Mara and the information comes from multiple sources. There are also no plans for Microsoft to shut down Ninja Theory.

There has been speculation that Microsoft would shut down Ninja Theory as it is a smaller developer owned by Xbox that is releasing its next game. This is due to Microsoft shutting down three shutting down three studios at Bethesda - Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and Alpha Dog Studios - earlier this month.

There was another report that Xbox is planning more cuts and is "offering voluntary severance agreements to producers, quality assurance testers and other staff at ZeniMax."

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 21 for $49.99.

