By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Rumor: Xbox Has Greenlit the Next Game From Ninja Theory

Rumor: Xbox Has Greenlit the Next Game From Ninja Theory - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 19 hours ago / 1,240 Views

Ninja Theory will be releasing its next game - Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - tomorrow, and Windows Central is reporting the next game from the studio has already been greenlit.

This new game is not the already announced Project Mara and the information comes from multiple sources. There are also no plans for Microsoft to shut down Ninja Theory.

There has been speculation that Microsoft would shut down Ninja Theory as it is a smaller developer owned by Xbox that is releasing its next game. This is due to Microsoft shutting down three  shutting down three studios at Bethesda - Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and Alpha Dog Studios - earlier this month.

There was another report that Xbox is planning more cuts and is "offering voluntary severance agreements to producers, quality assurance testers and other staff at ZeniMax."

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 21 for $49.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

13 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
LivncA_Dis3 (17 hours ago)

We will see if they are true after a couple of days lol

  • +4
Bandorr (7 hours ago)

I wonder what the cost for this game was. If it cost more, but reviews worse I'd be worried for the studio.

  • +1
Brimac19 (3 hours ago)

The need to stop pushing graphics and actually put some gameplay in their games.

  • 0
Brimac19 (3 hours ago)

But greenlit doesn’t necessarily mean it will make it to the finish line. I guess we’ll know in 5 to 7 years?

  • 0
TheLegendaryBigBoss (5 hours ago)

Project Mara wasn't greenlit?

  • 0
Esparadrapo (9 hours ago)

How bleak must be the state of affairs at Xbox for a rumor of a studio "not shutting down" to make onto the news.

  • -1
Runa216 (18 hours ago)

Well that's a nice subversion of expectations. I figured they'd shutter the company after HEllblade 'failed to meet expectations' despite it probably being an excellent game due to no advertisement or reviews or pre-release hype.

  • -2
JRPGfan Runa216 (17 hours ago)

wasn't a new ghostwire tokyo greenlit as well.... and it still got closed down.

  • +8
smroadkill15 JRPGfan (8 hours ago)

No

  • -2
Bandorr smroadkill15 (7 hours ago)

Why just no? Why bother posting if you are just going to use so very little letters. If you are in that much of a hurry then just post later.

  • +2
smroadkill15 Bandorr (4 hours ago)

I was saying no to TGW2 being greenlit and it was only ever a rumor, like you said. We never heard another word past that. What we know about both Arkane Austin and Tango is neither had anything in active development. Tango wanted to pitch a sequel to Hifi Rush.

  • +2
Bandorr JRPGfan (7 hours ago)

My googling doesn't show that it was green lit, but rumored yes. FY24E,
I'm not sure how accurate the image is though seeing as I don't think any of this actually came about.

IE no oblivion remaster, I don't recall any DOOM stuff etc.
https://www.reddit.com/r/GhostwireTokyo/comments/16mifnx/looks_like_we_are_getting_a_ghostwire_sequel_in/#lightbox

  • +1
ClassicGamingWizzz (6 hours ago)

Sure it is.... In a couple of weeks we will see....

  • -3