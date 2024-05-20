Rumor: Xbox Has Greenlit the Next Game From Ninja Theory - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 19 hours ago / 1,240 Views
Ninja Theory will be releasing its next game - Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - tomorrow, and Windows Central is reporting the next game from the studio has already been greenlit.
This new game is not the already announced Project Mara and the information comes from multiple sources. There are also no plans for Microsoft to shut down Ninja Theory.
There has been speculation that Microsoft would shut down Ninja Theory as it is a smaller developer owned by Xbox that is releasing its next game. This is due to Microsoft shutting down three shutting down three studios at Bethesda - Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and Alpha Dog Studios - earlier this month.
There was another report that Xbox is planning more cuts and is "offering voluntary severance agreements to producers, quality assurance testers and other staff at ZeniMax."
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 21 for $49.99.
I wonder what the cost for this game was. If it cost more, but reviews worse I'd be worried for the studio.
But greenlit doesn’t necessarily mean it will make it to the finish line. I guess we’ll know in 5 to 7 years?
How bleak must be the state of affairs at Xbox for a rumor of a studio "not shutting down" to make onto the news.
Well that's a nice subversion of expectations. I figured they'd shutter the company after HEllblade 'failed to meet expectations' despite it probably being an excellent game due to no advertisement or reviews or pre-release hype.
Why just no? Why bother posting if you are just going to use so very little letters. If you are in that much of a hurry then just post later.
I was saying no to TGW2 being greenlit and it was only ever a rumor, like you said. We never heard another word past that. What we know about both Arkane Austin and Tango is neither had anything in active development. Tango wanted to pitch a sequel to Hifi Rush.
My googling doesn't show that it was green lit, but rumored yes. FY24E,
I'm not sure how accurate the image is though seeing as I don't think any of this actually came about.
IE no oblivion remaster, I don't recall any DOOM stuff etc.
https://www.reddit.com/r/GhostwireTokyo/comments/16mifnx/looks_like_we_are_getting_a_ghostwire_sequel_in/#lightbox