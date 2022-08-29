New Mafia Game in Development and is 'a Few Years Away' - News

Hangar 13 general manager Roman Hladik announced in a post celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Mafia series a new game in the series is in development and is "few years away" from release.

"I'm happy to confirm we've started work on an all-new Mafia project!" said Hladik. "While it's a few years away and we can't share anything more right now, we're really excited to keep working on this beloved franchise and to entertain our players with new stories."

Mafia: Definitive Edition was the last release in the series. In launched in September 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

