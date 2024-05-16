Activision Opens New Studio Elsewhere Entertainment, to Develop New Narrative-Based AAA Franchise - News

Activision has announced the establishment of a new internal studio called Elsewhere Entertainment.

The new studio is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, with more resources in the US and will focus on developing a new narrative-based AAA franchise.

Elsewhere Entertainment is being "built from the ground up" and is "dedicated to establishing an environment that inspires bold and diverse ideas." The studio wants to encourage employees "to explore and collaborate creatively to craft a franchise with an enduring legacy that resonates far beyond games."

Employees at Elsewhere Entertainment have worked on several popular franchises including The Last of Us, Uncharted, The Witcher, Cyberpunk, Destiny, Tom Clancy’s The Division, and Far Cry.

Elsewhere Entertainment has access to all of Activision's resources and tools.

