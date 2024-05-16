FPS RPG Second Sun Announced for PC - News

Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Grey Wolf Entertainment have announced "high-octane first-person shooter with RPG elements," Second Sun, for PC via Steam.

View the announcement gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Second Sun is a high-octane first-person shooter with RPG elements, set in an open world, filled with intriguing landmarks, procedurally generated dungeons and tons of loot! Explore a vast, picturesque map and use your abilities to save the Empire from devastation and prevent the world from falling into darkness.

A Captivating Story

A civil war rages between the Empire and the Order of the Second Sun. The land has been ravaged and the Empire is on the verge of ruin. Hope is dwindling rapidly, as the As Good Sun’s light dims. You are a Sunborn, a warrior with special abilities, tasked with protecting the Empire. All hope is on you to win the war. The Empire expects great things of you.

Tense Combat

Fight off enemies using your class abilities, weapons, and, above all, your skills in this Hi-octane FPS RPG . Combat is fast-paced and relies on movement. Enemies will claw at you, shoot at you, and chase you. Will you be able to fight your way through them before it is too late?

Lock and Load

Kill, loot, and upgrade your gear. Second Sun has a clear progression system which keeps every kill exciting. Every enemy drop and every chest could contain a crucial item for your quest. The stats you want to focus on and how you want to build your Sunborn are up to you.

Vast World to Explore

A carefully crafted world with an impressionist character. Relish the beautiful surroundings and remember why you’re fighting – to bring the Good Sun’s light back. Second Sun uses a mixture of an open map with elements such as procedurally generated enemy placements, points of interest, loot, and dungeons to make every encounter unique and exciting!

Features:

Enjoy the fast-paced combat.

Battle your way through the randomly generated dungeons.

Fight, loot and upgrade your gear and abilities.

Explore a beautifully crafted open map.

Customize your character, choose your class and join the Empire!

