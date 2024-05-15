Enotria: The Last Song Delayed to September 19, to Release for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Jyamma Games announced the Soulslike game, Enotria: The Last Song, has been delayed from August 21 to September 19. The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

A demo will be available on May 22 for the PS5 and PC.

View a 15 minute gameplay overview video below:

Read details on thee game below:

Enotria: The Last Song is an Action RPG SoulsLike set in a fantasy world based off Italian folklore and culture.

It aims to take the genre in a new direction, with a vibrant and sun-lit world based off Italian summer where the gameplay allows you to alter the world & enemies in systemic ways.

It is defined as a Souls-Like but unlike other souls-likes we are depicting a world based off Italian summer colors, as we call it, “Summer-Soul.”

The objective is to bring Italian rich past and culture to the fore in a new way that is appealing to the broader public.

What we need to convey from the art direction is the colors, vibrancy and general feeling of visiting Italy.

Enotria: The Last Song wants to capture the heart and soul of Soulslikes fanbase, with rewarding exploration, diverse player builds, varied enemy designs while giving a unique twist.

With Ardore, the player always has access to different strategies, allowing them to influence enemies behaviors, dynamically alter the world around them, solve puzzles and harness the very elements of Enotria.

