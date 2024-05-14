Three Game Boy Games Added to Nintendo Switch Online - News

Nintendo as part of Mario Day has announced three Game Boy games have been added to the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online app.

The three Game Boy games are Alleyway, Baseball, and Super Mario Land.

Alleyway

Demolish blocks with a bouncing energy ball and try to rack up a high score! As Mario, pilot your spaceship at the gate of the Alleyway and destroy the space grids by deflecting the energy ball toward them. Keep your vessel moving and the ball in play until every block has been cleared to finish the stage. As you progress through each level, you’ll be confronted with the challenge of alternating stages, bonus rounds and more. Speed and quick reflexes will become your strongest allies as you reach to beat the top score. You’re in command in the Alleyway.

Baseball

Pitch in and batter up in this 1989 Game Boy classic. As the pitching team, deliver a series of fastballs while adjusting curve and speed—but be careful not to wear out your pitcher. If the batter connects, your outfield or infield can back you up. Strike out the opposing team, and it’s your turn at offense. As the batting team, shift your batter on the home plate and time their swing at the incoming ball. Try to safely reach the next base, or score for a home run. Strategize your team’s moves and lead your team to victory. Play ball!

Super Mario Land

Relive Mario’s first Game Boy adventure! Obstacles and enemies of all sorts await you in the scenic kingdoms of Sarasaland, where you’ll travel through ancient ruins, stay afloat in tempestuous waters and navigate challenges aplenty. As Mario, you’ll run, jump and bounce your way to glory on his mission to save Princess Daisy (in her first appearance!) from a mysterious alien and restore peace to the land. This game features some distinct gameplay quirks to discover too, including the Superball Mario powerup and even levels where Mario pilots an airplane and submarine.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

