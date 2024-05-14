JRPG ALZARA: Radiant Echoes Announced for Consoles and PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developer Studio Cemlia has announced turn-based JRPG, ALZARA: Radiant Echoes, for console and PC via Steam. The game is inspired by classic JRPGs, including Golden Sun and Final Fantasy X, and is set to launch in 2026.

A Kickstarter campaign is now live with a €100,000 ($107,878 USD) goal.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A Vibrant Tribute to the Golden Age of JRPGs

Take control of four heroes as you embark on an epic journey inspired by classic JRPGs across the stunning world of ALZARA.

Harness the Elements

Harness the elemental magic of Kayla and her allies to battle the invading forces of Vedores. Share the magic to overcome puzzles and obstacles during your adventure.

Intense and Strategic Turn-based Battles

Swap between heroes to combine elemental magic and unleash spectacular attacks. Make offerings to gain favors and summon Legends to defeat your enemies.

A Mature, Relatable Story

Restore Peace to the vibrant world of ALZARA, where the mysterious elemental entities known as Zals answer to humans’ prayers. Lead the Resistance against the merciless invasion orchestrated by the neighboring nation of Vedores.

A Collaboration With Japanese Artists

We are honored to partner with two esteemed Japanese artists for this project. Renowned composer Motoi Sakuraba, celebrated for his contributions to iconic titles like Golden Sun and Dark Souls, joins us alongside main character designer Yoshiro Ambe, recognized for his remarkable work on games such as Trials of Mana and Fire Emblem Heroes.

