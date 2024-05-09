Frontier Developments Announces Third Jurassic World Game is in Development - News

Frontier Developments, the developer of the two Jurassic World Evolution games, announced it has signed a licensing deal with Universal Products & Experiences for a third Jurassic World game.

This new Jurassic World game will launch in Frontier Developments' fiscal year 2026, which runs from June 1, 2025 to May 31, 2026.

Jurassic World Evolution and Jurassic World Evolution 2 rank as the highest and second highest for the developer in terms of revenue generated in their first two years. The first game is Frontier's best-selling game to date.

"We are delighted to reveal that we are developing a third Jurassic World game to extend our collaborative relationship with Universal Products & Experiences for our best-selling game franchise," said said Frontier Developments CEO Jonny Watts.

"Our Jurassic World Evolution game franchise has showcased great creative and technical expertise in CMS games and the strength of our select, develop, launch, and nurture strategy in the genre. I very much look forward to providing more information on our exciting plans for the franchise in the future."

