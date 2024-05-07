Galacticare Releases May 23 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher CULT Games and developer Brightrock Games announced Galacticare will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on May 23.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to Galacticare—the only intergalactic healthcare company which actually cures injuries and illnesses, rather than causing them to bloat their own KPIs!

Save the galaxy—one patient at a time! As the new director of Galacticare, you will build and manage a series of hospitals to keep your patients alive for as long as possible—for money! And also because it’s the right thing to do.

Build Your Hospital

Design, furnish, and upgrade your hospital while you manage an onslaught of horrendously diseased patients.

Hire doctors with distinct traits and backgrounds and balance them to make a highly effective hospital.

Keep everyone relatively content by satisfying their various needs; nutrition, claustrophobic spaces, micturition, art, postmodern art, and many other demands.

Build and improve experimental treatment facilities to scale with the ever-evolving problems of running a hospital.

Play through the campaign or enter sandbox mode, where you can take your time to make your hospital as handsome and efficient as possible.

Gather Your Crew

Meet and recruit a variety of unique characters; a DJ, a big-veg farmer, a fungus-addled monk, and many others—all of whom, confusingly enough, are expert surgeons.

Explore their mechanics, levelling choices, and personalities over the course of an extensive campaign.

Take your choice of consultants with you between scenarios, developing their skills and learning more about their personal histories.

Combine their mechanics carefully to make the most of your hospital, or solve particularly tricky challenges.

Save the Galaxy

Encounter a broad range of species and their very particular needs and desires.

From tiny, biomechanical lemurs, to starship-sized spacefarers, to entire planets, take on patients of all shapes and sizes.

Discover, research, and (ideally) treat the many ways the body can be struck by disaster.

Develop your relationship with each species, earning rewards from their respective cultures.

Provide healthcare for musical festivals, deep-space prisons, communal space farms, and industrial disasters as you progress into ever-more challenging scenarios.

One Patient at a Time

Upgrade rooms, analyze the thoughts of everyone aboard your station, purchase unique equipment from a colossal wandering trader, and maximize your efficiency to reap the rewards of healthcare excellence.

Acquire and utilize an arsenal of additional tools and equipment to boost your hospital’s effectiveness, from holographic doctors, to short-range teleporters, to subspace portals which invite even more problems into your facilities.

Galacticare takes you on a colorful and bizarre journey—from the company’s humble beginnings orbiting 23rd-century Earth, to the internal world of an extra-dimensional deity, and everything in-between. It’s time to save the galaxy—one patient at a time!

Galacticare is brought to you by Brightrock Games, the team behind War for the Overworld. We’re an independent and passionate team of developers making the games we’ve always wanted to play. Inspired by the classics of the golden age of management games, and hungry to push that genre’s character and complexity forward, we hope Galacticare will appeal to the players who care about these games

