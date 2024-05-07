Remedy Cancels Multiplayer Game Codename Kestrel - News

/ 209 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Remedy Entertainment announced it has cancelled the premium cooperative multiplayer game, Codename Kestrel, in order "to focus more on the other games in its portfolio."

The game was in the early concept stage and had a small team working on. It was being co-financed with Tencent and was to be co-published with Tencent. Development on the game started in November 2023 as a reboot from another game codenamed Vanguard.

The developers working on Codename Kestrel will be moved to other projects at the studio.

"Codename Kestrel showed early promise, but the project was still in its early concept stage," said Remedy CEO Tero Virtala. "Our other projects have advanced well and are moving to the next stages of development, and increasing focus on them provides us with benefits.

"We can reallocate talented Kestrel developers to these other game projects, and many of our support functions get additional focus on their operations. This is yet another means to ensure that our game projects continue advancing well.

"I want to thank our Kestrel development team. Though we decided to discontinue the project for wider Remedy benefits, our team has done good work and provided us with valuable learnings. I also want to thank Tencent for their partnership so far. They have been very professional and supportive."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles