Kaiju Action Game BeastLink Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Grove Street Games has announced multiplayer kaiju action game, BeastLink, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Early Access this summer.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The world didn’t end. It evolved. Humanity survives in shattered strongholds, colossal creatures rule the ruins, and survival depends on the very technology that ended everything.

BeastLink is a brand new experience where humans, vehicles, and colossal Beasts collide in fully destructible cities at unprecedented scale. Fight your way through war-torn urban cities, amass the coveted serum, and use it to Link with towering Beasts, each with unique abilities and combat styles. Play as both human and beast across multiple game modes solo or with other players. Deploy vehicles like cars, helicopters, tanks and aircrafts to unleash chaos, bringing everything crashing down. The stronger your Link grows, the more power you command… and the more it threatens to consume you.

Smash skyscrapers, obliterate city blocks and reshape the city skyline with our proprietary “SuperDestruction” technology, a groundbreaking destruction system where everything can be reduced to dust.

Features:

Become the Beast – Earn serum and BeastLink with dormant Kaiju, unlocking unique abilities, playstyles, and devastating powers.

– Earn serum and BeastLink with dormant Kaiju, unlocking unique abilities, playstyles, and devastating powers. Humans, Vehicles, and Beasts on One Battlefield – Fight as a human, support your squad with vehicles, or become the ultimate weapon. Every role is needed in large-scale, team-based warfare.

– Fight as a human, support your squad with vehicles, or become the ultimate weapon. Every role is needed in large-scale, team-based warfare. Superdestruction – Level entire cities with a fully-networked, physics-based destruction system. Collapse buildings, carve new paths, and weaponize the environment. Every match reshapes the map – nothing is off limits! Destroy anything you see! Each map contains hundreds of thousands of destructible items!

– Level entire cities with a fully-networked, physics-based destruction system. Collapse buildings, carve new paths, and weaponize the environment. Every match reshapes the map – nothing is off limits! Destroy anything you see! Each map contains hundreds of thousands of destructible items! Multiplayer Mayhem – Battle across huge maps designed for up to 32 players and multiple active Beasts, delivering chaotic gameplay at scale.

– Battle across huge maps designed for up to 32 players and multiple active Beasts, delivering chaotic gameplay at scale. Master Unique Beasts – Control a growing roster of Beasts each with distinct strengths, abilities, and playstyles, from agile aerial hunters to relentless close-range brutes.

– Control a growing roster of Beasts each with distinct strengths, abilities, and playstyles, from agile aerial hunters to relentless close-range brutes. A World on the Edge – Uncover the truth behind the world-ending outbreak and the cost of keeping humanity alive.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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