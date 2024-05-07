Gothic Classic Khorinis Saga Announced for Switch - News

THQ Nordic has announced Gothic Classic Khorinis Saga for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on June 27 for $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99 as a retail-exclusive title.

The collection includes Gothic Classic and Gothic II Complete Classic, which are both currently available on the Switch.

View a trailer for Gothic II Complete Classic below:

Read details on the collection below:

Two iconic RPGs in one box. Deadly foes yet to be conquered. Untold riches yet to be unearthed. Unbreakable bonds yet to be formed. Over 100 hours of fantasy RPG greatness await you on the journey of the Nameless Hero. Discover Khorinis and its mine colony in this masterpiece bundle of Gothic Classic and Gothic II Complete Classic.

Gothic Classic

A big RPG experience with over 50 hours of gameplay.

A large variety of weapons and spells for your character.

A unique character development systems that is tied to teachers that can be found in the world.

A simulated living world where people go to work, sleep, eat and fight to survive.

Make a choice between three different camps that all have their unique perspectives on the main story.

Gothic II Complete Classic

Tailor made controls and user interface to enjoy this open-world gem.

open-world gem. Over 100 thrilling missions on the different settings.

A detailed, lively game environment with over 500 individual characters (each with their own daily routine).

The player determines the course of the story himself.

Fight with more than 200 different weapons and magical spells.

Over 12 hours of voice over.

Includes the “Night of the Raven” add-on.

Play Gothic II Complete Classic anywhere, anytime—at home or on the go.

