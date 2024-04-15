PS5, XS, and NS Sales Fall Over 30% YoY - Europe Hardware Estimates for March 2024 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 2,229 Views
The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 370,659 units sold for March 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 18.71 million units lifetime in Europe.
The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 186,915 units to bring its lifetime sales to 35.82 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 84,683 units to bring their lifetime sales to 7.61 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,066 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.85 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by over 198,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 61,000 units. PS4 sold 569,136 units for the month of March 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 145,885 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 194,426 (-34.4%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 49,260 units (-36.8%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 89,331 units (-32.3%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 4,840 units (-82.0%) year-over-year.
Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 72,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 10,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 2,000 units.
2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 1.25 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 0.62 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.26 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Europe hardware estimates for March 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- PlayStation 5 - 370,659 (18,714,577)
- Switch - 186,915 (35,823,686)
- Xbox Series X|S - 84,683 (7,612,469)
- PlayStation 4 - 1,066 (45,848,428)
Weekly Sales:
Europe March 9, 2024 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 77,673
- Switch - 40,099
- Xbox Series X|S - 18,698
- PlayStation 4 - 253
Europe March 16, 2024 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 74,019
- Switch - 36,763
- Xbox Series X|S - 16,125
- PlayStation 4 - 219
Europe March 23, 2024 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 70,600
- Switch - 35,312
- Xbox Series X|S - 15,719
- PlayStation 4 - 197
Europe March 30, 2024 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 70,944
- Switch - 34,482
- Xbox Series X|S - 16,074
- PlayStation 4 - 188
Europe April 6, 2024 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 77,423
- Switch - 40,259
- Xbox Series X|S - 18,067
- PlayStation 4 - 209
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
Yikes! those numbers hurt, specifically for PlayStation. I get Xbox is not really popular over there, but PlayStation down 34% is crazy. Not only that but PS5 selling less than PS4 is something to worry about.
It was early 2023 when the PS5 shortages had ended and it was readily available. So it was always going to be tough for the PS5 to match its sales from early 2023.
But, if you look closer, there's actually really something different happening.
So in March '23, when there were no shortages for PS5 no more and a bump in sales for PS5 had happened, PS5 had still only sold just about the same as PS4 did even one year later (so when not being aligned) in March 2017.
Yet, aligned with March '17/‘24, PS5 is still down ~200k, with no shortages, respectively to their particular time frame, for any of them.
I think this is really different compared to PS4.
Nevertheless, the fiscal year of 2023, so April '23 to March '24, should still be one of the best Playstation has ever had in terms of hardware units being sold.
And another trend that is to be continuing since this years January:
PS5 is outselling Xbox Series continously by a steady ~4:1 ratio.
That's insane.
I was just referring to the PS5 this year compared to last year. But yeah, console sales are down a decent amount compared to last generation. I can see a couple of reasons for this.
-
PC is a bigger market in Europe than other parts of the world and with Xbox and PlayStation releasing games on PC means more people are sticking with PC and not bothering to buy the PS5 and/or Xbox Series X|S.
-
Europe is more price sensitive than other parts of the world as the PS5 is more expensive than the PS4 was. Especially with the current economy not being the healthiest.
PS5 is currently tracking ahead of the PS4 in the US and Japan, but is way behind in Europe.
Yep. I just thought "but it's still interesting that something's really happening here". :)
It's a very unique console generation, that's for sure.
There are no first party games after Spiderman 2 that currently known to be coming in the next year or two. Sure Sony helped on some of the games like Rise of Ronin. Sony wasted so much time and resources on now cancelled GaaS games. Sony needs to do a huge state of play and show everything they have coming in the next 4 years at this point.
They just released Helldivers 2, one of the most popular games in the world right now.
The problem primarily is the Economy and Consumer confidence.
This whole "we are not releasing any new titles in our major franchises" statement from Sony has gotten so much misconception. What Sony meant is there will not be a new Spider-Man or God of War or Gran Turismo or The Last of Us released before March 2025 (end of the fiscal year they were referring to). It doesn't mean they are releasing no games at all, nor does it mean they don't have titles in other "major franchises" that they are publishing exclusively. Sony has already done Rise of the Ronin and Helldivers II this year, with Stellar Blade releasing in two weeks. The Silent Hill 2 Remake is another 2024 title from them. There are rumors of a new Astro game (which I would be so excited for) and a new Ghost of Tsushima, which also would not count as a franchise title (being there is only one released so far lol).
Why does first party matter? Exclusives are far more important than where the game comes from.
I understand that the PS5 was down about 31% in Europe (excluding UK and Germany) but VGChartz used a whole 34% down on PS5 when the system is only 9% down in UK and possibly about the same in Germany.
cant afford consoles anymore now they dont have cheap russian gas.. energy taking too much of the budget..