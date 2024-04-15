PS5, XS, and NS Sales Fall Over 30% YoY - Europe Hardware Estimates for March 2024 - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 370,659 units sold for March 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 18.71 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 186,915 units to bring its lifetime sales to 35.82 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 84,683 units to bring their lifetime sales to 7.61 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,066 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.85 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by over 198,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 61,000 units. PS4 sold 569,136 units for the month of March 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 145,885 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 194,426 (-34.4%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 49,260 units (-36.8%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 89,331 units (-32.3%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 4,840 units (-82.0%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 72,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 10,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 2,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 1.25 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 0.62 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.26 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for March 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 370,659 (18,714,577) Switch - 186,915 (35,823,686) Xbox Series X|S - 84,683 (7,612,469) PlayStation 4 - 1,066 (45,848,428)

Weekly Sales:

Europe March 9, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 77,673 Switch - 40,099

Xbox Series X|S - 18,698 PlayStation 4 - 253

Europe March 16, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 74,019 Switch - 36,763

Xbox Series X|S - 16,125 PlayStation 4 - 219

Europe March 23, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 70,600 Switch - 35,312

Xbox Series X|S - 15,719 PlayStation 4 - 197

Europe March 30, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 70,944 Switch - 34,482

Xbox Series X|S - 16,074 PlayStation 4 - 188

Europe April 6, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 77,423 Switch - 40,259

Xbox Series X|S - 18,067 PlayStation 4 - 209

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

