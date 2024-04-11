Switch and Xbox Series Sales Up YoY - Japan Hardware Estimates for March 2024 - Sales

/ 1,830 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 299,181 units sold for March 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 32.63 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 139,245 units to bring its lifetime sales to 5.49 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 10,119 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.57 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 3,465 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.68 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are down by nearly 28,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 9,000 units. PS4 sold 166,893 units for the month of March 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 749 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 11,955 units (4.2%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 118,193 (-45.9%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 4,656 units (85.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 3,997 units (-53.6%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 88,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 21,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by less than 1,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 0.79 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 0.52 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.03 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for March 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 299,181 ( 32,629,353 ) PlayStation 5 - 139,245 ( 5,486,203 ) Xbox Series X|S - 10,119 ( 574,885 ) PlayStation 4 - 3,465 ( 9,676,284 )

Weekly Sales:

Japan March 9, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 65,931 PlayStation 5 - 39,078

Xbox Series X|S - 3,752 PlayStation 4 - 1,823

Japan March 16, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 42,904 PlayStation 5 - 26,528 Xbox Series X|S - 1,503 PlayStation 4 - 595

Japan March 23, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 60,839 PlayStation 5 - 27,797 Xbox Series X|S - 1,364 PlayStation 4 - 254

Japan March 30, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 57,546 PlayStation 5 - 20,854 Xbox Series X|S - 1,381 PlayStation 4 - 683

Japan April 6, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 71,961 PlayStation 5 - 24,988 Xbox Series X|S - 2,119 PlayStation 4 - 110

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles