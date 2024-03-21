Shinji Mikami Opens New Studio Called Kamuy - News

posted 2 hours ago

Shinji Mikami has opened up a new studio called Kamuy, according to a bio on him on the official website for Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered.

He founded Tango Gameworks in 2010, which is the studio behind The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Hi-Fi Rush, and ended up leaving the studio in 2023. Before Tango he worked at Capcom as the director on the first Resident Evil title, the GameCube remake, Resident Evil 4, and more.

"As director and producer of the Resident Evil and The Evil Within series and more, Mikami has created numerous blockbuster hit titles," reads the bio. "1996 saw the release of Resident Evil, on which he acted as director. He greatly contributed to the popularization of the survival–horror genre, and has had a major impact on the video game industry ever since.

"In 2010, Mikami founded Tango K.K. (renamed Tango Gameworks in October of the same year after becoming part of ZeniMax Media Inc.), after which he directed and released The Evil Within. He also acted as executive producer on Ghostwire: Tokyo and Hi-Fi RUSH.

"After leaving Tango Gameworks, he established KAMUY Inc."

