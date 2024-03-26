PS5 System Update to Add Community Game Help - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment have announced a future PlayStation 5 system update will add Community Game Help to the console's existing Game Help feature.

"We’re always evolving the PS5 console experience, and today, we are happy to announce a new enhancement for Game Help launching later this year: Community Game Help," said Sony Interactive Entertainment senior director of product management Sabrina Meditz. "Community Game Help will add to the current Game Help experience by expanding the library of helpful game hints, incorporating videos that are automatically generated from gameplay footage of players who have opted in to contribute.

"When the enhanced Game Help experience featuring content from the community launches, Game Help will be available to all PS5 players, with or without a PlayStation Plus subscription. In supported games, PS5 players will be able to contribute their gameplay, view hints from fellow gamers, or access Game Help hints created by developers. Game developers can also continue to create their own hint videos, as seen in popular titles available today like The Last of Us Part II Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2."

How to access Community Game Help

If you are already familiar with the current Game Help experience, Community Game Help will be largely similar. If you find yourself in a tricky situation and need help, press the PS button to open the Control Center and look for an Action Card with the “Hints inside” icon.

In addition to the developer-generated hints that are currently provided in supported games, you will eventually start to see hints labeled “Community Game Help”, which indicates that the clip was generated from other players’ gameplay footage. You can also rate the usefulness of these hints, which will allow us to curate informative help content for players

Game Help is currently available on PlayStation App, so you can also use your mobile device to access these hints without taking space on your game screen.

How to contribute to Community Game Help

If you enjoy sharing your gaming expertise with others and are willing to contribute to Community Game Help, you can participate by opting in from the Settings menu.* You can also opt out any time, which will remove all of your published videos from Community Game Help. These settings will become available within the next few months, so please stay tuned for more information.

Go to [Captures & Broadcasts] >[Captures] > [Auto Captures] > [Community Game Help], then select [Participate] to opt in to the program.

You can also select the monthly capture limit to control how many videos you will allow to be captured from your gameplay per month.

Once you turn on the settings, your PS5 will automatically capture a video when you complete a certain activity in a game. Then, it will be reviewed by a moderator, and if approved, your video will be published as a Game Help hint for PlayStation players to watch, learn from, and rate. Your videos will be removed from the PS5 console once they are uploaded to our servers, so it will not impact your console storage.

When your video is published, you will receive a system notification on your PS5 console.

This process will be done automatically, so you don’t need to edit or upload your clips for submission. Only your raw game footage will be uploaded, so images and audio from your webcam, microphone, or party chat audio will not be shared with the moderator or the community. Depending on the game you’re playing, your video may include online IDs or chat messages that are shown on your game screen.

You can check your published videos from the settings menu and remove them at any time.

Community Game Help will start to become available in select games later this year, and our goal is to expand it to as many titles as possible in the future.

