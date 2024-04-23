DIG VR Announced for Quest 2 and 3 - News

/ 394 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Just Add Water have announced VR construction game, DIG VR, for the Quest 2 and Quest 3.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

DIG VR captures the sheer joy, adrenaline and frustrations of life on a digger in an exciting experience for novices and pros. Featuring authentic, immersive controls that recreate the feeling of driving a real digger, DIG VR is a light-simulation game with a casual arcade twist!

Grow your business in the charming town of Diglington, a place where everything can be fixed by the power of a digger. Take on a variety of jobs for the town’s residents—from traditional construction jobs, to more obscure requests! Accompanying you is DIG FM, a dedicated radio station with a wide selection of music to brighten any day.

Progress from micro-sized to colossal diggers, with a diverse set of attachments to overcome any challenge. Dig in style by unlocking over 70 customization options to suit your aesthetic!

Available to play solo or with a friend, get hands on with the fast-paced mini-games or unwind in the sandbox mode. Then, discover a trove of Lost Treasure in a standalone mode where new items are added regularly.

Whether this is your first time operating a digger or you’re already a master, digging fortunes await!

Features:

The first ever digger game developed exclusively for Meta Quest.

Meta Quest. Choice of authentic and simplified controller schemes.

Career Mode Campaign with options for serious and casual players.

Unlock new machinery and attachments.

Personalize your digger with decal, paint, and skins.

Play with a friend in select modes.

Discover new items regularly in Lost Treasure mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles