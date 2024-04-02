Stellar Blade Developer Hiring for New 'AAA Sci-Fi Action RPG' - News

Stellar Blade developer Shift Up is hiring for a new game that is described as a "AAA urban science-fiction action RPG." This is according to the company's New Project page.

The game will be a "cross-platform next-gen project" and is built using Unreal Engine. The job listings reveal it will also feature monsters and creatures.

Shift Up is hiring for a programmer (technical artist), artists (monster concept artist, character concept artist, and animator), and designer (scenario writer) that will work on the unannounced game.

Thanks, Gematsu.

