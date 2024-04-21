Fallout Dominates the Australian Charts - Sales

There were four Fallout games to re-enter the top 10 on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 14, 2024.

Fallout 4 was the best-selling game, while Fallout: New Vegas shot up to third place, Fallout 76 was in fifth place, and Fallout 3 came in eighth place.

Helldivers 2 is up third spots to second place, while Grand Theft Auto V fell from first to fourth place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is in sixth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 is in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Fallout 4 Helldivers 2 Fallout: New Vegas Grand Theft Auto V Fallout 76 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Red Dead Redemption 2 Fallout 3 NBA 2K24 EA Sports FC 24

