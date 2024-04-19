Sclash Releases May 2 for All Major Consoles - News

Publishers Maximum Entertainment and Abiding Bridge, and developer Bevel Bakery announced the 2D samurai fighting game, Sclash, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 2.

The game first released for PC via Steam and GOG in August 2023.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Sclash is a plug-and-play 2D samurai fighting game full of tension where one hit is enough to kill. Play as a hand-drawn samurai in beautiful painted settings and fight your opponent in epic solemn duels where each move matters. Manage well your stamina, breath, and take your time to land a deadly hit.

Plug and Play

The fight starts as soon as you click play, how much faster can it get?

Solemn Battles

With the stamina mechanic, fights are paced like solemn samurai duels where you have the time & space to think of your next actions.

Slash Your Way to the Top

Feel the pressure rising with each move in tense one-hit battles set in gorgeous hand-drawn environments where every slash counts.

Easy to Pick Up

With just three buttons and no combos, anyone can learn how to play Sclash in five minutes (or less).

