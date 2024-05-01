El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster (NS) - Review

If you looked up "cult classic" in the video game dictionary, you'd probably find a screenshot of El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron. Developed by Ignition Tokyo, which included former members of Capcom's Clover Studio, it released in 2011 to generally positive critical reviews but also lackluster sales. Many years later, the game retains a loyal cult following, thanks to its unexpected combination of 3D arena brawling and 2D platforming; its artful production design; and its apocalyptic religious storyline. Anyone who missed the original on PS3 and Xbox 360 a decade ago can now experience the cryptic weirdness of Ascension of the Metatron on Nintendo Switch, via a new port built upon the Steam HD remaster from 2021.

Based on the apocalyptic religious text The Book of Enoch, written approximately 2,300 years ago, Ascension of the Metatron is focused deeply on divine matters and characters. In the game, we meet Enoch, an immortal who functions as a scribe in heaven. When God and the archangels learn that a group of rogue angels have fallen to Earth, fathered strange creatures called Nephilim, and established a kingdom to rival heaven, they recruit Enoch to retrieve the wayward beings. If he doesn't, a great flood will submerge the world in water.

The story in Ascension of the Metatron, designed by director Sawaki Takeyasu, is fascinating in its ambition and how it blends religious figures & stories into a hack-and-slash video game. Since the narrative focuses on divine powers, angels, demons, and hundreds of years passing in the blink of an eye, it benefits from a mysterious, unknowable quality that draws you in. At the same time, however, that unknowable quality, paired with some overly cryptic storytelling, makes the game difficult to follow. Unless you're familiar with The Book of Enoch, you'll probably struggle to keep up. Only by reading the post-game novel, which comes with this HD remaster and is unlocked once you finish the game, did I truly begin to wrap my head around all the character origins and motivations.

The mechanics in Ascension of the Metatron are far easier to comprehend, although they too come with both pros and cons. The game is divided into two main phases: hack-and-slash combat and platforming. For the most part, you'll fight enemies and bosses in 3D arenas, using several weapons at your disposal. But you'll also spend a good amount of time leaping across platforms in either 3D or 2D spaces.

As for the combat phase of the game, it's fairly entertaining. While Enoch doesn't have a huge repertoire of moves — don't expect something like Bayonetta here — the fighting is still flashy and fun. When the sword-like Arch weapon is in play, there's a graceful, almost balletic air to the action. When Enoch uses the ranged weapon Gale, he dances and flits around the battlefield, firing off dart-like projectiles at the enemy. Finally, when armed with the slow-moving melee weapon Veil (think the Nemean Cestus from God of War), there's a hard-hitting crunchiness to combat.

The problem, then, isn't the fighting mechanics; it's the combat situations. Throughout its eight-hour runtime, Ascension of the Metatron throws the same tired scenarios at the players, again and again. You'll run into a large arena and three types of enemies will appear: sword-wielding soldiers, Gale-wielding archers, and plodding giants looking to pound you to dust. While the flavor of each enemy changes based on the angelic domain, the moves and behaviors remain the same. It all gets tedious very quickly.

Luckily, bosses break up that tedium. With very few exceptions, rarely do you encounter the same boss twice. Some appear as human-sized bipeds; others challenge Enoch as giant tubular beasts that take up the entire screen. There's even a transforming mecha boss that arrives at the end of a motorbike driving stage — one of the best sequences of the entire game.

The motorbike stage and mecha boss are followed immediately by a level filled with several lengthy platforming challenges, which ends up undermining most of the good will gained just before. Platforming in Ascension of the Metatron is a chore, no matter how you approach it. The problem is the camera. Players have zero control over the camera, which operates according to its own script and which makes platforming in a 3D space needlessly difficult. The game's original developers equipped Enoch with a double jump and a slow, feather-like descent — ostensibly to give players more wiggle room to hit those platforms — but it doesn't make up for perspective and depth perception issues. Things improve during 2D platforming sections, since it's far easier to measure distance and timing. Still, they don't add much value to the adventure.

Ultimately, Ascension of the Metatron is a game focused primarily on story, character, and art, and less interested in gameplay, which is perhaps why so many of its interactive elements feel underdeveloped.

Its artistic vision, conversely, is fully developed and often glorious. While not the most sophisticated in terms of technology, Ascension of the Metatron excels visually due to its inspired production design. Yes, there are a couple strange artistic decisions, including Enoch's infamous blue jeans, but there are many more inspired choices. On your journey to the angelic tower in chapter two, for example, you'll cross several platforms suspended over a sprawling city shrouded in a dark red haze and illuminated by neon fireworks. In the background you'll see the tower itself, a black-and-red monument emblazoned with giant fiery eyes. Then, in the following chapter, you'll march through a windswept forest, which looks like a watercolor painting come to life. The game is simply a feast for the eyes.

It's also a treat for the ears, thanks to a solid group of voice actors headlined by Jason Isaacs and some extraordinary music from Masato Kouda and Kento Hasegawa. Heavy on organ and choir, the soundtrack fits the game's religious iconography perfectly. "Scarlet Liturgy" is perhaps the best individual track, but all are worthy of your time.

But all that music, art, and gameplay was already present in the original 2011 version of El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron. So what's new about this HD remaster? Well, it introduces several technical improvements, including a (mostly stable) 60 FPS frame rate, faster load times, and general performance optimization. It also comes with a digital art book and the aforementioned post-game bonus booklet, which tells the story of Enoch and the angels long after the events of the game. These are all nice additions, but probably not enough to inspire those who already own the Xbox 360 or PS3 disc to double dip. For first-time players, however, this Switch remaster represents the most convenient and best way to experience the game, outside of the 2021 PC version.

Presenting El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron to a new audience and preserving it for future generations is a great thing, especially considering its cult status. Whether that audience will enjoy it is another matter entirely. Due to its cryptic storytelling, repetitive combat, and clumsy platforming, it doesn't quite escape the orbit of mediocrity. Still, there's a lot to admire, including exciting boss battles, impressive production design, and powerful music. If nothing else, it's an ambitious game with a singular vision. And that's something to celebrate.

