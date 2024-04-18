Human Fall Flat Sales Top 50 Million Units, Human Fall Flat 2 Delayed to 2026 - Sales

Devolver Digital in its latest earnings report announced the multiplayer platformer from No Brakes Games, Human Fall Flat, has sold over 50 million units worldwide since it released in July 2016.

This figure is up from 25 million units sold as of February 2021. The game had sold over 2.5 million units in its first month on sale in China.

Human: Fall Flat released for PC, Mac, and Linux in July 2016, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in May 2017, for the Nintendo Switch in December 0217, for iOS and Android in June 2019, for the Xbox Series X|S in May 2021, and for the PlayStation 5 in June 2021.

Devolver Digital has also announced Human Fall Flat 2 has been delayed to 2026.

"Human Fall Flat 2, the anticipated sequel to the global hit, will not now be released in 2025," said the company. "We remain very excited about this title which we believe will set us up for an even stronger 2026."

