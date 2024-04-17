Atari Announces Yars Rising for All Major Platforms - News

/ 334 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Atari and developer WayForward have announced Yars Rising for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Atari VCS. It will launch later this year.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the renowned development studio WayForward Technologies, Inc. (Shantae, River City Girls, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp) comes Yars Rising, a 2D action adventure exploration of one of Atari’s richest, and best known classic titles.

In WayForward’s experienced hands, the Yars franchise becomes an expansive mystery solved through 2D platforming action. Take control of the young hacker Emi Kimura, who is hired by a mysterious patron to infiltrate the shadowy QoTech corporation. Run, jump, sneak, and hack your way through challenges as you slowly unravel a complex secret shrouded in intrigue.

2D Platforming Action

Emi must jump, blast and sneak her way past waves of robotic and alien enemies. Her latent powers are revealed as the game progresses, granting her wild augments and biohacks that let her to reach previously inaccessible areas.

Science-Fiction Intrigue

A seemingly bottomless mystery takes Emi from drab office buildings into hidden underground labs, and even to the farthest reaches of space as she uncovers the dark truth behind the QoTech corporation and discovers her own personal connection to an alien race.

A Lineup built for Speed

Featuring nine different car types, from muscle to sports car, all with their own speed, acceleration and handling. Each car is customizable with different colors and Atari-themed decals. Customize your lineup and get racing!

Challenging Retro Minigames

A series of hacking minigames pay homage to the original Yars’ Revenge, which fans love for its top-down, quick twitch gameplay.

Stealth Traversal

Emi can’t always shoot or jump her way out of a jam—tense sections of stealth gameplay force her to duck into the shadows to hide from relentless security guards.

Classic WayForward Aesthetics

With fantastically rendered 3D environments and an ensemble of captivating characters, the WayForward team brings Emi’s story to life as only they can.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles