Potionomics: Masterwork Edition Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch This Fall - News

/ 267 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe, and developer Voracious Games have announced Potionomics: Masterwork Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch this Fall.

The game first released for PC via Steam in October 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Potionomics is a video game about the business side of potion brewing.

Assume the role of a penniless witch named Sylvia who must transform her debt-ridden potion shop into a thriving business. Along the way, you will encounter mighty (and not-so-mighty) heroes, fellow merchants, and a colorful cast of customers.

Potion brewing is as much a science as it is an art. Master your craft while learning new recipes along the way!

As every aspiring entrepreneur knows; customers will be fickle, competition will be fierce, and prices never stay stable.

Add in some magic and you have a recipe for a magnificent adventure unlike any you’ve ever played before.

Open for Business

Gather ingredients, light your cauldron, and brew up some potions! Master the art of running a potion shop in a fantastical world.

Wheel and Deal

Haggle and negotiate with a slew of demanding customers.

Profit from a Colorful Cast

Interact with fantastic (and not so fantastic) characters that can help you on your way to riches.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles