PC Gaming Show 2024 Set for June 9 - News

posted 2 hours ago

PC Gamer announced the PC Gaming Show will return on June 9 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm UK for its 10th anniversary.

The runtime isn't known, however, it has been revealed the showcase will feature over 50 games, with world premieres, exclusive announcements, and developer interviews.

You can watch the PC Gaming Show on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Steam, and Bilibili.

