Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Releases in Late 2024

Don't Nod announced Lost Records: Bloom and Rage will launch in late 2024 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Film your last summer in Velvet Cove playing as Swann, a quirky introvert who loves capturing reality through the lens of her trusty camcorder. Get to know Nora, the rebellious firecracker; Autumn, the thoughtful leader; and Kat, enigmatic and strong-willed—the summer of ’95 is gonna be one to remember!

