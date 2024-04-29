Palworld Trailer Reveals New Pals Coming in the Summer Update - News

posted 7 hours ago

Developer Pocketpair has released a new trailer for Palworld that revealed details on the upcoming Summer update. The trailer revealed four new Pals coming to the game.

View the trailer below:

Palworld released in Early Access on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on January 19.

