Helldivers 2 Tops the Steam Charts, Fallout Games Re-Enter Top 10

Helldivers 2 has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 16, 2024, which ended April 16, 2024.

The Fallout franchise has seen a boost in sales and player counts following the release of the TV series on Amazon Prime. Fallout 4 has re-entered the charts in fifth place, Fallout 76 in seventh place, Fallout: New Vegas in 32nd place, Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition in 40th place, and Fallout 4 VR in 75th place.

RimWorld shot up the charts to third place following the release of RimWorld - Anomaly, which debuted in fourth place.

Infection Free Zone is the one other new release in the top 10 as it debuted in eighth place.

Content Warning dropped two spots to sixth place, Call of Duty fell from third to ninth place, and Baldur's Gate 3 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Helldivers 2 Steam Deck RimWorld RinWorld - Anomaly - NEW Fallout 4 Content Warning Fallout 76 Infection Free Zone - NEW Call of Duty Baldur's Gate 3

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Helldivers 2 Steam Deck RimWorld RinWorld - Anomaly - NEW Apex Legends Destiny 2 Fallout 4 Naraka: Bladepoint

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

