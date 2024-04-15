Fallout Games See Boost in Steam Player Count Following Release of TV Series - News

Amazon Prime's Fallout TV series premiered last week and has been a big success so far for Amazon and Bethesda as it currently sits at 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Fallout games available on Steam have seen a boost in player count following the release of the TV series, according to SteamDB.

Fallout 76 achieved a new peak concurrent player count over the weekend with 39,455 players, while Fallout 4 saw a boost to 83,491 concurrent players and Fallout: New Vegas reached a peak of 19,505 concurrent players.

Fallout has more than doubled its concurrent players on Steam with the release of the Fallout TV series. pic.twitter.com/eE0dQiYXQW — SteamDB (@SteamDB) April 14, 2024

