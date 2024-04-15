Horror Visual Novel Horrific Xanatorium Releases April 26 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 110 Views

by, posted 40 minutes ago

Publisher Kemco and Japanese developer Pageretta announced the horror visual novel, Horrific Xanatorium, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 26.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

A world where Spilia, a virus that causes delusions and hallucinations, has become epidemic. A horror visual novel game set in a hospital where patients are isolated.

As a bonus, a beach episode with Mone and Riza has been added! You may have a wonderful time with the two of them!

Story

A world where Spiria, a virus that causes delusions and hallucinations, has become an epidemic. The protagonist, Rui Genzaki, unfortunately gets infected with Spiria and begins to have hallucinations. His younger sister, Mone, takes him to Kamikawa Sanatorium Hospital. There he encounters his first love, Riza, the suspicious director, Anri, and strange monsters.

Is the world you see reality? Or is it delusion?

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles