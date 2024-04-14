Grand Theft Auto V Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has retaken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 7, 2024.

NBA 2K24 is up two spots to second place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 re-entered the top 10 in third place. EA Sports FC 24 is down one spot to fourth place, while Helldivers 2 fell four spots to fifth place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and Hogwarts Legacy re-entered the top 10 in sixth and seventh places, respectively. Dragon's Dogma 2 dropped from second to eighth place, It Takes Two is up one spot to ninth place, and Princess Peach: Showtime! dropped three spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 EA Sports FC 24 Helldivers 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Dragon's Dogma 2 It Takes Two Princess Peach: Showtime!

