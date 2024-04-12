Rockstar Increases Price of GTA+ Subscription - News

/ 1,332 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Rockstar has raised the price of GTA+ subscriptions.

The monthly subscription has increased from $5.99 / €5.99 / £4.99 to $7.99 / €7.99 / £6.99. That is a 33 percent increase in the US and Europe and a 40 percent increase in the UK.

GTA+ provides extra cash, cars, cosmetics and exclusive events to GTA Online players, as well as a rotating assortment of Rockstar titles.

The games currently available to GTA+ subscribers includes Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, and Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars.

This is the second gaming subscription service that will see a price increase. Electronic Arts is increasing the price of EA Play on May 10, 2024.

The price of the standard EA Play tier will increase from $4.99 / £3.99 per month to $5.99 / £5.99, while the annual subscription will increase from $29.99 / £19.99 to $39.99 / £34.99.

The price of the EA Play Pro tier will increase from $14.99 / £14.99 per month to $16.99 / £16.99, while the annual subscription will increase from $119.99 / £99.99 from $99.99 / £89.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles