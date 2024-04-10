EA is Increasing the Price of EA Play - News

Electronic Arts is increasing the price of EA Play on May 10, 2024, according to GamesIndustry.

The price of the standard EA Play tier will increase from $4.99 / £3.99 per month to $5.99 / £5.99, while the annual subscription will increase from $29.99 / £19.99 to $39.99 / £34.99.

The price of the EA Play Pro tier will increase from $14.99 / £14.99 per month to $16.99 / £16.99, while the annual subscription will increase from $119.99 / £99.99 from $99.99 / £89.99.

An email detailing the price increase is expected to be sent to current subscribers today. The price increase is being done to "reflect changes in currency value and to bring fees in line with market value."

