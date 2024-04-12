Sea of Thieves Closed Beta Has Launched on PS5 - News

Rare has released the closed beta for the PlayStation 5 version of Sea of Thieves, which runs until 9am UTC on April 15.

Closed beta testers will be able to carry over progress to Early Access and the full release of the game, as well as earn the Dauntless Adventurer Sails and Title. These cosmetics are exclusive to the PS5 and can only be equipped while playing on the console.

Players for the closed beta will also be fast-tracked to level 10 in Seasonal Renown when Season 12 launches on April 30.

The @PlayStation 5 Closed Beta is currently experiencing a high volume of new players, which may result in longer waiting times than normal as pirates enter the Sea of Thieves. Thanks for your patience, everyone! https://t.co/4Djsg7lkwn — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) April 12, 2024

Sea of Thieves is one of four titles from Xbox first-party studios getting a release on rival platforms. Pentiment will launch for the PS5, PS4, and Switch tomorrow, February 22. Hi-Fi Rush will launch for the PS5 on March 19 at midnight UTC (March 18 in the Americas). Grounded will launch for the PS5, PS4, and Switch on April 16. Sea of Thieves will launch for the PS5 on April 30.

