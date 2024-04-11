Nanuka: Secret of the Shattering Moon Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Developer OutOfTheBit has announced puzzle platformer, Nanuka: Secret of the Shattering Moon. It will launch for PC via Steam in April 2025, and for "all major consoles" shortly after.

"At OutOfTheBit, we strive to push the boundaries of storytelling and gameplay," said OutOfTheBit director Ali Motisi. "With Nanuka, we’re taking players on an adventure that combines the charm of beautiful landscapes with original character design, all brought to life through thousands of meticulously hand animated frames.

"We believe in the power of storytelling through games. While Full Void explored the depths of isolation, with Nanuka: Secret of the Shattering Moon, we have another story to tell. A story that revolves around the themes of multiculturalism, the strength found in diversity and the beauty of mixing cultures."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the indie studio that brought you Full Void, comes a new exciting 2D cinematic puzzle platformer, set in a colorful, cartoony land. A vibrant world in high-resolution, handcrafted and hand-animated pixel art, for a challenging adventure filled with mystery and fun.

Clumsy Purple Belt Saves the World?

Nanuka finds herself thrown into the midst of a giant impending disaster! Albeit unprepared, our young martial artist will rise to the challenge!

Adventure Awaits

Travel through wondrous lands while uncovering the secret of the shattering moon in this colorful interactive puzzle platformer!

Finish Them Off With Style

Discover unique ways to defeat your opponents in this martial arts-inspired combat system. Fight formidable foes and put a stop to the evil mastermind’s plan!

A Handcrafted Immersive World

A gorgeous hand=drawn and animated cinematic pixel art game with vibrant colors, cartoony animations and dynamic audio!

