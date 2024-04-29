Unreliable Narrative Adventure Game Centum Announced for Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

Publisher Serenity Forge and developer Hack The Publisher have announced unreliable narrative adventure, Centum, for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. It will launch this Summer.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

An unreliable narrative-driven adventure game.

You’re a prisoner in a cell. You have to escape. But is that really the goal?

Unreliable Narrator – Centum challenges traditional gaming conventions by weaving an intricate narrative where reality is as fluid as the mind of its narrator.

Mind-bending Gameplay

Navigate a series of daunting scenarios, each shrouded in uncertainty and enigma. Every click and decision is remembered, forcing you to grapple with the unreliable nature of the narrator’s hints and guidance.

Shape the Story

There is no singular protagonist in Centum; instead, players shape the behavior of an artificial intelligence through their choices, guiding it towards different outcomes and experiences.

Dynamic Dialogue System

Engage in conversations that influence the characters’ ego states and alter the course of the narrative.

Multiple Endings

With hidden variables persisting between game runs, each playthrough offers new twists, ensuring that no two experiences are alike.

Question Reality

Centum speaks of themes that challenge players to question not only the game’s reality but also their own perceptions and beliefs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

