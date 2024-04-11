Report: Immortals of Aveum Developer Has Furloughed Majority of Staff - News

Immortals of Aveum developer Ascendant Studios has reportedly furloughed the majority of its staff, according to a LinkedIn post from former employee Kris Morness and corroborated by Polygon reporter Nicole Carpenter.

"Ascendant Studios has furloughed the majority of their staff," said Morness. "I can't imagine what that would be like as that is worse than getting laid off. It would be good to get eyes on people there looking for work. Stuff like this shouldn't fly under the radar. Amir Satvat for visibility. Not sure what the numbers are like, but I'm probably guessing around 30 folks."

Carpenter stated, "This lines up with what I’ve heard at Immortals of Aveum developer Ascedant Studios — that a large portion of the staff was recently furloughed. Haven’t been able to confirm numbers, and Ascendant hasn’t responded to multiple requests for comment."

Immortals of Aveum released in August 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

