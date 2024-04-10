Never Alone 2 Announced for PC - News

/ 321 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher and developer E-Line Media, and developer Upper One Games have announced Never Alone 2 for PC via Steam.

"For [Cook Inlet Tribal Council], Never Alone has always been so much more than a video game," said Cook Inlet Tribal Council president and CEO Gloria O’Neill. "It’s about sharing Alaska Native culture with the world through our traditions and stories. It’s about meeting Indigenous youth where they are and ensuring that they see their endless potential reflected in positive, strengths-based ways across modern media.

"It’s about coming together as an Alaska Native community to build an innovative model of inclusive development. Never Alone’s extraordinary success showed us the true potential of combining modern tools like video gaming with authentic Alaska Native stories and values. With the launch of Never Alone 2, CITC is immensely proud to work alongside such a talented team of partners to write a new chapter in this growing franchise."

Humble Games director of business development Becky Sayers added, "At Humble Games, we’re passionate about working with developers that are pushing the boundaries in the industry. E-line Media’s decade-long partnership with Cook Inlet Tribal Council to celebrate the Inupiat people and Alaska Native culture does just that and we couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with them to bring Never Alone 2 to our communities. There is so much in store for fans and we will have more to share soon, so stay tuned!"

E-Line Media president and co-founder Alan Gershenfeld stated, "Bringing Never Alone to life was a dream come true and we feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity to bring a sequel to fans of the game all over the world. We are very excited to partner with Humble Games who share a passion for bringing diverse voices and cultures to the medium as well as our Alaska Native partners for trusting and collaborating with us to build a game that is respectful and rooted in authentic Inupiat culture. We can’t wait for returning players to join Nuna and Fox once more and to bring awareness of the timeless beauty of the Inupiat culture to newcomers."

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Discover a world of fierce, frozen beauty in Never Alone 2, the upcoming 3D sequel to the BAFTA award-winning adventure drawn from the Iñupiaq storytelling tradition. Journey through the breathtaking Alaska wilderness as Nuna and Fox, her spirit companion, along the way unearthing an epic mystery that threatens your entire community.

Never Alone 2 is being developed using an Inclusive Development process with the Alaska Native community. It tells an original story from an award-winning Inupiaq writer and draws from tradition and stories that have been shared across generations. Designed to be played cooperatively (online and couch), Never Alone 2 invites you to explore environments ranging from the harsh frozen tundra to forest valleys filled with ancient willows as you traverse beautifully realized landscapes that are filled with wonder. Together you will work to navigate these wilds, forge connections with the spirits, and experience how the Alaska Native people have survived and thrived for over 10,000 years in one of the harshest and most breathtaking parts of the world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles