PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for April 2024 Announced

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed some of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for April 2024.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog and Classics will be available from Tuesday, April 16.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for April 2024 are currently available until May 6, 2024 and include Immortals of Aveum for the PS5, Minecraft Legends for the PS5 and PS4, and Skul: The Hero Slayer for the PS4.

Check out the latest information below:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Animal Well* | PS5

Explore a surreal, forsaken labyrinth and unravel its many secrets. Discover a mysterious, non-linear, interconnected world as you solve puzzles in over 250 rooms in whatever order you choose. Rely on your wits to avoid danger in this combat-free Metroidvania. You’ll encounter creatures both beautiful and unsettling, and have to decide what is safe and dangerous. Manipulate a pixel-art world in surprising and meaningful ways and try to survive what lurks in the dark. In Animal Well, there is more to the world than what you can see.

*Animal Well will launch May 9.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau* | PS5

Embark on a poignant single-player story shaped by actor Abubakar Salim’s own experience with grief, discovering how love gives us the courage to press on after devastating loss. Wield powers from the Sun and the Moon to defeat restless spirits in rhythmic combat and become a worthy Nganga: a spiritual healer. Discover a rich universe with untold lore of chaos & order and journey through mystical 2.5D realms awash with color and depth, emboldened by multi-award-winning composer Nainita Desai’s enchanting original score.

*Tales of Kenzera: ZAU will launch April 23.

Dave the Diver | PS4, PS5

Dave the Diver is a casual, singleplayer adventure RPG featuring deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day and sushi restaurant management at night. Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole.

Oddballers | PS4

Play a new type of hard-hitting dodgeball and use brutally unfair tactics to mess with your opponents in this wacky multiplayer party game. Dodge, block, and grab whatever you can to throw at the faces of your frenemies. And use the environment to crush opponents with electrical fences, explosive gas tanks, or tennis ball launchers. Every arena comes with its own rules and features various frantic mini-games where anything can happen. Play with up to four players in your living room, or take the matches online and compete against five other contenders.

Construction Simulator | PS4, PS5

Construction Simulator has returned – larger and more impressive than ever! Fulfil your ambition to become a successful construction entrepreneur by establishing your business from scratch, assisted by your mentor Hape. Tackle intriguing projects of different sizes and requirements that help you increase your income, so that you’re able to add even more powerful machinery to your vehicle fleet. Along the way, diverse clients will test your abilities as you navigate challenges, making every task a test of your skill set. Get ready to showcase your process as you tackle a variety of construction challenges in this dynamic and engaging adventure.

The Crew 2 | PS4

Get ready for a high-speed trip across the USA and enjoy one of the most complete open-world action driving experiences ever created. With access to free content, new game modes, tracks, vehicles, events, and more added every season, The Crew 2 has all you need for an unforgettable ride. Take on the American motorsports scene, discover exhilarating landscapes and pick your favorite vehicles among hundreds and play with up to seven friends online.

Raji: An Ancient Epic | PS4, PS5

Inspired by Indian mythologies such as Mahabharata and Ramayana, and by the medieval architecture of Rajasthan, Raji: An Ancient Epic brings a refreshing new style to the action-adventure scene. Battle ferocious demons and bosses, solve ancient puzzles, explore massive forts and palaces and experience a sibling story who find themselves at the center of a divine war. Every corner of the game’s environment is drawn in the Pahari art style and combines hand-painted textures, rendered in 3D.

Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame | PS4

Play as your favorite ninjas, Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane, Nya and Master Wu to defend their home island of Ninjago from the evil Lord Garmadon and his Shark Army. Master the art of Ninjagility by wall-running, high-jumping and battling the foes of Ninjago to rank up and upgrade the ninja’s combat skills. Experience the film across eight action packed locations each with its own unique Challenge Dojo. And with the Battle Maps, play against friends and family locally in competitions for up to four players!

Nour: Play With Your Food | PS4, PS5

Nour is an experimental food art game that blends mouth-watering visuals, dynamic beats, and playful exploration. Unbound by scores, time limits, or realism, Nour invites you to play with your food in a variety of surreal scenes ranging from chill to unhinged – from a symphony of toasters to a bathtub full of ice cream, and far beyond. Rediscover the joy of play in this unique foodie fantasy.

Deliver Us Mars | PS4, PS5

Sequel to the award-winning Deliver Us The Moon, Deliver Us Mars is an atmospheric sci-fi adventure offering an immersive astronaut experience. Explore new frontiers on a suspense-fuelled, high-stakes mission to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward. Board the Zephyr as you journey from Earth to the surface of Mars. Traverse and endure its harsh and unforgiving terrain as you quest to discover the secrets left behind by Outward. Use both brains and brawn to overcome mental and physical challenges, find the ARKs, and uncover the motivations of those behind the distress call that brought you here.

Lego Marvel’s Avengers | PS4

Avengers Assemble! The best-selling Lego Marvel videogame franchise returns with a new action-packed, Super Hero adventure. Join the Lego Marvel’s Avengers team and experience a videogame featuring characters and storylines from the critically-acclaimed films and more. Play as the most powerful Super Heroes in their quest to save the world.

Miasma Chronicles | PS5

Realtime exploration gameplay meets tactical, turn-based combat with RPG elements in Miasma Chronicles. In the not-too-distant future. America has been torn apart by a savage force known only as the ‘Miasma’. Meet Elvis, a young man brought to the mining town of Sedentary as a baby. Left by his mother in the care of a robotic older ‘brother’ and given a mysterious glove with which he can control the Miasma. Join the brothers on a quest across a post-apocalyptic wasteland to find the answers they crave. Answers which may change the course of human history forever.

Stray Blade | PS5

Prove yourself in this action-adventure and master intense combat while exploring the ancient ruins of a mysterious civilization. Legends tell of Acrea the Lost Valley, a wild and overgrown place but unmistakably powerful. You found this forgotten land yet died. Time passes, and miraculously you are brought back to life. The price you pay: You are bound to this land. Regain your freedom and embark on the quest of restoring balance in this ravaged and war-torn place guided by your trusty companion, Boji. Explore towering throne rooms of giant god-kings and long-lost cities. As you uncover their secrets, prepare to face even deadlier foes. Get ready to explore a world that is constantly altered by your discoveries and the waging forces.

PlayStation Premium | Classics

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare (original PlayStation version) | PS4, PS5

Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire (original PlayStation version) | PS4, PS5

MediEvil (original PlayStation version) | PS4, PS5

