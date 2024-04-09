JRPG-Inspired Adventure Game Runa Announced for PC - News

/ 179 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Fennec Studio has announced adventure game inspired by modern and classic JRPGs, Runa, for PC. The Kickstarter campaign will launch on April 16.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Runa is an adventure game inspired by modern and classic JRPG, with turn-based battle system, social links and a story-rich science fantasy world. Promising to keep intact what makes classic JRPG games fun, Runa also features elemental puzzles and base building, as well as minigames like farming, fishing and cooking.

Runa is set in a world in which runas symbolize the technological advancements of an ancient civilization. Whether for domestic use or combat, the use of runas is key. Only some people, known as adepts, are able to fully control them and unleash their true powers.

Explore a Huge World

The world of Runa is a colorful and vibrant fantasy one, but also full of mysteries and sci-fi elements. Follow the journey of a group of adventurers who, driven by their unique motivations, find themselves traveling the world and unraveling all its hidden secrets.

Fight Turn-Based Battles

The “Elemental Break System” is a battle system inspired by JRPG classics: turn-based battles with ordered turns, elemental affinities and strategical approach. With four active and a total of seven party members, that can be swapped anytime (no turn wasted), group ultimates, and a lot of powerful skills!

Relationships and Romance

Date different characters individually to strengthen your relationships with them. If you’re trying to find that special someone in the world of Runa, you’ll have more than 15 romance options, including same-gender relationships.

Solve Elemental Puzzles

Solve a wide variety of elemental riddles, with seven different elements and 12 elemental skills at your disposal. Engage in quick puzzles in both the overworld and cities, and navigate dungeons designed around unique puzzle combinations.

Base Building and Minigames

Build your own base in the city of Enyth by creating and enhancing buildings according to your preferences. Recruiting certain characters or completing important quests unlock the creation of some buildings, including: Residences, Canteen, Dojo, Lab, Farm, Runa Research Center, Antique Shop…

And More…

Weather and time changes

Day and night cycle

Mixed calendar system

Elaborate dialogue system with choices

No silent protagonist

Elaborate quests

Hand-painted minimaps

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles